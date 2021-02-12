NMDOT District Two Maintenance Engineer: ‘Avoid driving if possible’

ROSWELL, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation District Two Maintenance Engineer is discouraging travel as winter weather is predicted across southeastern plains. Maintenance crews, said NMDOT, are pretreating highways for the upcoming storm, but it is impossible to prevent ice everywhere.

The National Weather Service forecast hazardous weather outlook in parts of southeast New Mexico is set to last until Feb. 14.

“Our crews work extremely hard to keep our roads clear of snow and ice; however, it’s important for drivers to remember to drive safely during inclement weather,” said District Two Maintenance Engineer Francisco Sanchez. “We strongly encourage all motorists avoid driving, or adjust travel plans if possible, which may mean driving slower, obeying road closure signage, which could possibly prevent a crash from occurring.”

NMDOT offered the following recommendations for safe winter driving:

Wear your seatbelt.

Slow down and leave extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you.

Use brakes carefully. It takes more time and distance to stop in adverse conditions.

Don’t crowd the plow. If you find yourself behind a snowplow, be patient and give the driver plenty of room to do his job.

Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses, and shaded areas since they are likely to freeze first and stay frozen the longest.

Make sure your vehicle is maintained properly.

Remember that bridges often freeze faster than the roads and take longer to thaw.

The department’s road condition website www.nmroads.com is updated around the clock and is linked to the 511 road condition hotline. The NMRoads mobile app can be downloaded to keep travelers updated on the go.