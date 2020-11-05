NMDOT District Two begins re-striping work on roadways in southeastern New Mexico

ROSWELL, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation District Two, they are investing nearly 1$ million in new re-striping to various state roadways across southeastern New Mexico this month.

NMDOT says, the re-striping work will require short-term lane closures on roadways in Guadalupe, Otero, Lea, Curry, De Baca, Torrance, Chavez, Lincoln, and Eddy counties.

The striping work ensures proper visibility and maintains safe traffic movement. NMDOT urges to be alert and careful when approaching work-zone areas.

NMDOT says, The work is weather-dependent and may be canceled, postponed, or prolonged due to inclement weather. The public’s patience while operations are in progress is appreciated. Temporary traffic control measures will be in place.

More from MyHighPlains.com: