SANTA ROSA, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Department of Transportation reports a multi-car pileup that has closed I-40 in both directions from Santa Rosa to the Texas State Line seven miles west of Santa Rosa on I-40 at mile marker 271.

According to New Mexico State Police, at least one person has died in the wreck.

NMDOT is asking that people avoid the area and plan an alternate route as crews work to clear the scene.

NMDOT also said the Santa Rosa and Tucumcari area is closing Eastbound I-40 at the 285 and is directing traffic on US 54.

