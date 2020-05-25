NMDOH to provide free COVID-19 testing on Memorial Day

In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Department of Health will be providing test-and-go screenings for COVID-19 on Memorial Day.

The NMDOH said that on Monday, May 25 at the Clovis Public Health Office located at 1216 Cameo St. they will be providing test-and-go screenings for COVID-19 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The tests will be available to New Mexico residents whether they have COVID-19 symptoms or not.

The NMDOH said testing will be free for anyone who gets tested, whether they have insurance or not. However, they are asking residents to bring their insurance cards with them if they have one.

Tests are being limited to two people per vehicle to avoid unnecessary risk for viral spread.

For more information, residents can visit the Department of Health’s COVID-19 website, https://cv.nmhealth.org/,where they provide daily updates of case numbers, screening locations, and the ability for residents to access their test results online.

New Mexicans can continue to call with health-related questions to the Department of Health’s coronavirus hotline at 855-600-3453. For non-health-related questions or concerns the NMDOH asks that residents call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov.

