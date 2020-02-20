NM House OKs bill to stop forcing police to erase evidence

John Rivera, a special projects supervisor of the New Mexico Department of Public Safety, speaks about cold cases of missing people on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the New Mexico Statehouse in Santa Fe, N.M. State lawmakers are racing through the final days of a 30-day Legislative session, which ends Thursday. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A measure that would stop police from having to destroy seized electronic evidence that was obtained through a search warrant but wasn’t the target of an investigation has passed the New Mexico House.

The proposal unanimously approved early Thursday seeks to fix a bill passed in 2019 that required law enforcement to wipe out some digital evidence.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to sign it.

Democratic Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto of Albuquerque says the change is needed because law enforcement has no choice but to eradicate this evidence after 30 days.