NM House OKs bill to stop forcing police to erase evidence

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A measure that would stop police from having to destroy seized electronic evidence that was obtained through a search warrant but wasn’t the target of an investigation has passed the New Mexico House.
The proposal unanimously approved early Thursday seeks to fix a bill passed in 2019 that required law enforcement to wipe out some digital evidence.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to sign it.
Democratic Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto of Albuquerque says the change is needed because law enforcement has no choice but to eradicate this evidence after 30 days.