SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — On Wednesday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order that expanded access to reproductive health across the state.

According to a news release, Governor Lujan Grisham signed the executive order to increase access to affordable reproductive healthcare and help maintain access to abortions in the state.

The news release states that the executive order will designate $10 million of the governor’s capital outlay funds for developing a reproductive health care clinic in Doña Ana County. The clinic will aim to expand and protect access to reproductive health care, including regular preventative care, family planning, prenatal care, labor and delivery, postpartum care and support, lactation counseling and support, abortion, and appropriate medical management of miscarriage and pregnancy loss.

The executive order will also direct the Department of Health to effort resources to expand abortion access to rural and underserved areas of the state as well as implement policies to keep reproductive health care access efficient and sustainable.

“As more states move to restrict and prohibit access to reproductive care, New Mexico will continue to not only protect access to abortion, but to expand and strengthen reproductive health care throughout the state,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.