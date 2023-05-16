Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 16, 2023.

SANTA FE (KAMR/KCIT) — Tuesday the New Mexico Department of Health’s (NMDOH) Medical Cannabis Program announced the addition of insomnia to the program’s list of qualifying conditions for enrollment starting on June 1.

The NMDOH said that they made the announcement this morning at their Medical Advisory Board meeting. A petition that requested insomnia to be added as a qualifying condition was submitted for consideration at the board’s last meeting on March 7. The board members that were eligible to vote voted unanimously to support the recommendation.

“Even though patients may access cannabis without a medical cannabis card through the adult use program, by including insomnia in the list of qualifying conditions, patients would have increased opportunity to discuss with their medical provider how cannabis can be used to impact their insomnia and help them sleep better,” said Patrick Allen, Dept. of Health Secretary. “From a health equity perspective, medical cannabis can offer a legal alternative to the expensive medications sometimes utilized by those suffering from insomnia.”

According to NMDOH, insomnia is the 30th qualifying condition for the MCP. Anxiety disorder was the most recently added condition in December 2022.

The MCP said that they were created under the Lynn and Erin Compassionate Use Act and that the purpose of the Act is to allow the beneficial use of medical cannabis in a regulated system for alleviating symptoms caused by debilitating medical conditions and their medical treatments. According to the Dept. of Health, they administer the program in accordance with the act.

To find full documents about the Medical Cannabis Advisory Board’s recommendation and the Secretary of Health’s decision can be found in the Announcements section of the New Mexico Dept. of Health’s website.

More information about the Medical Cannabis Program, including information for health providers, patients, and caregivers can be found on the Dept. of Health’s website as well.