NM Delegation Applauds Over $2 Million in CARES Act Funding for Safe and Affordable Housing

WASHINGTON (PRESS RELEASE) — U.S. Senators Tom Udall (D-N.M.) and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and U.S. Representatives Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) and Xochitl Torres Small (D-N.M.) announced that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded $2,138,253 to housing authorities across 15 New Mexico counties from the CARES Act funding in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant is funded by the $850 million provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for administrative and other expenses incurred by public housing authorities to implement key programs such as the Housing Choice Voucher program and Tenant Based Rental Assistance. The state has previously received $1,621,186 in similar funding for housing authorities across the state, in addition to over $16.7 million for emergency housing funds to keep more people in homes during the dual economic disruption and public health crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Affordable and reliable housing is critically important during this pandemic when physical distancing is the best measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” said Udall, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “In the Senate, I am continuing to fight to protect New Mexico renters from eviction and to fully fund state and city budgets. Meanwhile, housing authorities across New Mexico are helping our communities stay healthy and safe, yet all too often lack the necessary financial resources as state and local budgets are strained. As we continue to grapple with the effects of this pandemic, I will continue to fight for safe and affordable housing for all New Mexicans.”

“The last thing New Mexico families should be worrying about right now is how they will keep a roof over their heads,” said Heinrich. “I am proud to support this critical funding from the CARES Act for programs that help families in New Mexico access affordable housing during these difficult months. I will continue fighting for resources that promote housing security and a broad economic recovery across New Mexico.”

“Public housing authorities are working hard to meet New Mexicans’ housing needs during this public health emergency. These critical investments will allow them to cover essential costs and bolster their ability to continue serving their communities,” said Luján. “I’ll keep working alongside my fellow members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation to ensure our local governments and housing authorities receive the resources they need to continue supporting New Mexicans during these challenging times.”

“Housing is essential during this pandemic, but the Trump Administration and Senate GOP allowed federal relief and eviction protections to lapse. Many families worry about keeping their families fed, clothed and supported during this pandemic, the last thing they need to worry about is not having a place to live. That’s why we included important housing funding in the CARES Act, and now that this funding will get to New Mexico organizations that help people with affordable housing, families will start to see some relief. I will continue to pressure the Senate to pass the HEROES Act, which includes vital housing, rental, and utility assistance for New Mexicans,” said Haaland, Vice Chair of the Majority Leader’s Task Force on Poverty and Opportunity.

“As we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, families across New Mexico are struggling to pay their bills and keep a roof over their heads. Meanwhile, state and local governments are facing strained budgets, making it difficult to provide the ample support families need. Safe, affordable housing is critical to providing stability for families and workers and reducing the spread of the virus in our communities. This funding is critical to support our local housing authorities, and I’m continuing to work to secure the federal funding families need to make it through this crisis,” said Torres Small.

Regional housing authorities in New Mexico are responsible for the planning, finance and creation of affordable housing. In addition, they operate federal programs such as Section 8 or Housing Choice Voucher Program and the Low Rent Program, also referred to as public housing.

A breakdown of grants is below: