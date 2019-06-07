NM Delegation Announces Over $13.8 Million to Improve 16 Local Airports

U.S. Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich and U.S. Representatives Ben Ray Luján, Deb Haaland, and Xochitl Torres Small announced that the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration has awarded $13,810,189 in federal funding for construction and maintenance projects at 16 New Mexico airports. The funding will support critical rehabilitation, construction, and maintenance projects to repair and improve local airports across New Mexico.
“Local airports are engines of economic growth and shared prosperity for communities across New Mexico. This critical funding will bolster regional economies, boost tourism, and ensure that pilots and travelers can fly safely and easily,” said Udall. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations and Commerce Committees, I’ll keep fighting to secure strong federal investment to strengthen airport infrastructure and ensure access to safe, reliable air travel for each and every New Mexican.”
“Our local airports connect communities all across New Mexico to tourism, business opportunities, and commercial aviation,” said Heinrich. “I’m pleased to announce federal funding to modernize New Mexico airports and make them safer for travelers and pilots. I will continue to fight for infrastructure investments like these that build the foundation for long-term economic growth and job creation in our state.”
“These regional airports are economic lifelines for their communities and these grants will help the airports continue to connect people to the beauty of New Mexico,” said Luján, U.S. House Assistant Speaker. “I am pleased these grants were awarded but remain steadfastly committed to passing a comprehensive infrastructure package that will rebuild America and create good-paying green jobs in rural communities and throughout New Mexico.”
“Connecting small communities in New Mexico to the state and the rest of the country can spur economic growth, but small communities often don’t have the resources to fully fund local airports. These grant awards will help communities across the state boost tourism, market to businesses, and ensure folks can get from place to place more quickly,” said Haaland.
“Regional airports provide rural residents with more than just reliable air service, they are essential in drawing new businesses and services to southern New Mexico,” said Torres Small. “These grants will enable our airports to modernize their infrastructure and enhance safety, while also strengthening local economies. I am pleased the FAA continues to prioritize these federal investments for southern New Mexico and as Congress begins to consider the next infrastructure package, I am committed to ensuring New Mexico’s infrastructure needs and priorities are met.”
The 16 grants, totaling $13,810,189 will support the following projects across New Mexico:
- Doña Ana County International Jetport, Santa Teresa, NM – $4,914,603 to reconstruct 8,500 feet of the existing Runway 10/28 pavement
- Four Corners Regional Airport, Farmington, NM — $3,450,000 to improve the Runway 5/23 safety area and the Runway 7/25 safety area in order to enhance the safety of airport operations
- Lea County Regional Airport, Hobbs, NM — $1,998,315 to improvs the Runway 21 safety area to enhance the safety of operations
- Cavern City Air Terminal Airport, Carlsbad, NM – $798,000 to reconstruct 2,500 feet of the existing Taxiway B pavement
- Aztec Municipal Airport, Aztec, NM — $625,234 to install a new Runway 8 and new Runway 26 vertical/visual guidance system to make the airport more accessible and meet Federal Aviation Administration standards
- Deming Municipal Airport, Deming, NM – $416,700 to rehabilitate 5,675 feet of Runway 4/22 to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign object debris
- Andrew Othole Memorial Airport, Zuni, NM – $294,753 to conduct a master plan study to show current and future needs of the airport
- Angel Fire Airport, Angel Fire, NM — $265,734 to rehabilitate 8,800 feet of the existing Taxiway A in order to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement
- Taos Regional Airport, Taos, NM — $250,000 to reconstruct 5,000 feet of the existing Taxiway A pavement
- Hatch Municipal Airport, Hatch, NM — $149,400 to rehabilitate 4,100 feet of Runway 11/29 in order to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and minimize debris
- Clayton Municipal Airpark Airport, Clayton, NM – $150,000 to rehabilitate approximately 7,500 feet of the existing parallel Taxiway A pavement
- Socorro Municipal Airport, Socorro, NM — $150,000 to acquire a vacuum sweeper to remove airfield foreign object debris from pavement surfaces and reduce safety hazards
- Grants-Milan Municipal Airport, Grants, NM — $126,000 to reconstruct 1,680 feet of the existing Taxiway A connector pavement
- Vaughn Municipal Airport, Vaughn, NM – $117,450 to rehabilitate 12,000 square yards of the existing East apron to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and rehabilitate 1,600 feet of the existing partial parallel Taxiway needed to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement
- Carrizozo Municipal Airport, Carrizozo, NM — $54,000 to reconstruct 6,000 square yards of the existing South apron pavement
- Grant County Airport, Silver City, NM – $50,000 to reconstruct 22,600 square yards of the existing terminal and general aviation apron pavements