NM Delegation Announces Over $13.8 Million to Improve 16 Local Airports

U.S. Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich and U.S. Representatives Ben Ray Luján, Deb Haaland, and Xochitl Torres Small announced that the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration has awarded $13,810,189 in federal funding for construction and maintenance projects at 16 New Mexico airports. The funding will support critical rehabilitation, construction, and maintenance projects to repair and improve local airports across New Mexico.

“Local airports are engines of economic growth and shared prosperity for communities across New Mexico. This critical funding will bolster regional economies, boost tourism, and ensure that pilots and travelers can fly safely and easily,” said Udall. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations and Commerce Committees, I’ll keep fighting to secure strong federal investment to strengthen airport infrastructure and ensure access to safe, reliable air travel for each and every New Mexican.”

“Our local airports connect communities all across New Mexico to tourism, business opportunities, and commercial aviation,” said Heinrich. “I’m pleased to announce federal funding to modernize New Mexico airports and make them safer for travelers and pilots. I will continue to fight for infrastructure investments like these that build the foundation for long-term economic growth and job creation in our state.”

“These regional airports are economic lifelines for their communities and these grants will help the airports continue to connect people to the beauty of New Mexico,” said Luján, U.S. House Assistant Speaker. “I am pleased these grants were awarded but remain steadfastly committed to passing a comprehensive infrastructure package that will rebuild America and create good-paying green jobs in rural communities and throughout New Mexico.”

“Connecting small communities in New Mexico to the state and the rest of the country can spur economic growth, but small communities often don’t have the resources to fully fund local airports. These grant awards will help communities across the state boost tourism, market to businesses, and ensure folks can get from place to place more quickly,” said Haaland.

“Regional airports provide rural residents with more than just reliable air service, they are essential in drawing new businesses and services to southern New Mexico,” said Torres Small. “These grants will enable our airports to modernize their infrastructure and enhance safety, while also strengthening local economies. I am pleased the FAA continues to prioritize these federal investments for southern New Mexico and as Congress begins to consider the next infrastructure package, I am committed to ensuring New Mexico’s infrastructure needs and priorities are met.”

The 16 grants, totaling $13,810,189 will support the following projects across New Mexico: