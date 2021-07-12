Ninth Judicial District Judge Matthew Chandler announces retirement

N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ninth Judicial District Court announced today that the Honorable Judge Matthew Chandler is retiring from public service, effective August 6, 2021. Judge Chandler first began his service as a District Judge on August 1, 2015.

Prior to serving in the judiciary, Judge Chandler began his career in public service as an Assistant District Attorney in 2002. He served as the Ninth Judicial District Attorney from 2004 until 2014.

“Serving the State of New Mexico as a former prosecutor and now a District Court Judge has been a dream come true. With my combined years of service, I am excited to announce that I am submitting my retirement,” said District Judge Matthew Chandler. “My family and I are relocating to Texas, where I will begin a new career in the law – just in a different capacity. I will never be able to fully express my gratitude to the citizens of the Ninth Judicial District for allowing me to serve, it truly has been an absolute honor and privilege.”

Judge Chandler has presided over a General Jurisdiction docket of criminal and civil cases. He has also served as Chair of the Criminal Rules of Criminal Procedure for State Courts for the past four years, an appointment he received from the New Mexico Supreme Court. Locally, Judge Chandler has served as Chair of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and Roosevelt County Drug Court Judge.

Chief Judge Drew D. Tatum expressed his gratitude to Judge Chandler and his years of service. “Judge Chandler has been an instrumental part of the criminal justice system for nearly two decades, and his presence on the bench will be greatly missed. On behalf of the Courts, we congratulate him on his well-deserved retirement and wish him and his family our very best.”