Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office begins ‘Picture This’ program

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced its “Picture This” program Friday, which officials hope will curb teen sexting within schools.

According to a news release from the office, District Attorney Andrea Reeb said this program is aimed to educate middle school and high school students “about the dangers of possessing and distributing child pornography and sending inappropriate messages via social media, also known as ‘sexting.'”

“My office takes this issue seriously, and we are working actively with local law enforcement, school administrators, teachers and students to confront this issue head on,” Reeb said in the release. “Our office has seen an uptick in cases where young people are sharing inappropriate photos or videos on different types of social media apps. We reached out to local school administrators in the surrounding areas, and they are completely supporting this much needed pro-active program.”

Officials from the office have been in local schools, educating students on whether or not they knowingly or unknowingly distributed or possessed child pornography, a crime which can be charged to anyone under the age of 18 per state law. According to the release, the crime is a special fourth degree felony and carries a maximum punishment of two years in the New Mexico Youth Diagnostic Development Center.

“We have received a lot of positive feedback from school administrators after presenting our program. Students were unaware they were committing these acts and were shocked to hear that it is a crime,” Reeb said in the release.

For more information, individuals are asked to contact the Office of the District Attorney, at 575-769-2246.