SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Department of Human Services said a new water benefit, the Low-income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), is available to help households with water and wastewater costs.

The NMHSD said the LIHWAP is to help low-income households offset the costs of water and wastewater bills, temporally, with federal funds. Payments will be made to vendors on behalf of the household and eligible households may receive a benefit of up to $1,500 each, to pay for the reconnection of services and for past due amounts, reconnection fees, and associated late fees.

The HSD said that customers who are current with their water and wastewater bills and meet the eligibility requirements may also apply for the benefits. New Mexico said it will prioritize eligibility for households without water or wastewater services due to a disconnection, and those whose service may be disconnected.

To apply, low-income households will need:

The most recent copy of your water and wastewater bill, within the last 30 days.

A recent payroll stub or other proof that shows your current gross income.

Documentation showing income from Social Security, unemployment insurance, pension funds, disability, etc.

Final Water Termination Notice (if you have received a shut-off notice from your water company).

Proof of present address (e.g., rent receipt, lease or deed, property tax bill).

Proof of total members living in your household (e.g., birth certificates, school records, etc.)

Social Security cards (or numbers) for all persons living in your household.

Proof of U.S. citizenship or permanent residence.

Households can apply here or by calling 1-800-283-4465. More information can be at the NMHSD website.