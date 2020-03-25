New Veterans Memorial Park planned for Taos

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — Volunteers and veterans are helping lead an effort to build a Veterans Memorial Park in Taos.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the nonprofit group Not Forgotten Outreach Inc. is taking the lead in a coalition that plans to begin work this spring.

Earlier this year, the nonprofit received a $23,000 grant from the Christopher & Dana Reeves Foundation.

The grant will underwrite the construction of an Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible walking trail crossing over a spring-fed drainage waterway. Taos County, which includes the Taos Pueblo and Picuris Pueblo, has a population of more than 3,000 veterans.