New Supplemental SNAP increases issued in November

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico Human Services Department announced that New Mexico households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will once again recieve the maximum amount for their household size for the month of Nov.

The New Mexico Human Services department says, Beginning in March of 2020, SNAP households that were not already receiving the maximum SNAP benefits amount for their household size received an increase to their benefits to bring them up to the maximum amount each month. These increases aim to help reduce food insecurity for New Mexicans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This has been a challenging time for New Mexicans and HSD will continue to do all that we can to keep families fed”, said Karmela Martinez, director of HSD’s Income Support Division which administers the SNAP program, formally known as food stamps.

The HSD continues, SNAP households will automatically receive the additional allotment in the same way they receive their current benefits. SNAP recipients with a regular issuance date of Nov. 1-7 will receive a supplement on Nov. 7, 2020. SNAP recipients with a regular issuance date of Nov. 8-30 will receive their benefits and the supplement on their regular issuance date.

For more information or individuals seeking to apply for SNAP benefits can find more information at www.yes.state.nm.us or by phone at 1-800-283-4465.

