New minor party pushes for ‘fusion voting’ in New Mexico

Democratic Sensators Clemente Sanchez of Grants, left, and John Arthur Smith, of Deming, listen to a tribute from colleagues during a special session Saturday, June 20, 2020. The session may be their last after losing in the June 2 primary to more progressive contenders. The New Mexico Legislature met in a special session to address a gaping budget hole linked to the coronavirus and economic upheaval. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A political group that helped a slate of progressive-minded legislative candidates prevail in New Mexico’s Democratic primary has registered as a political party.

The New Mexico Working Families Party on Thursday announced its certification by state election regulators as a minor political party.

Leaders said they hope to establish fusion voting in which more than one political party can support a common candidate on the general election ballot.

Working Families also wants minor party members to be able to vote in major party primaries.

The state currently operates a closed primary election system.