New minor party pushes for ‘fusion voting’ in New Mexico

New Mexico

by: MORGAN LEE

Posted: / Updated:

Democratic Sensators Clemente Sanchez of Grants, left, and John Arthur Smith, of Deming, listen to a tribute from colleagues during a special session Saturday, June 20, 2020. The session may be their last after losing in the June 2 primary to more progressive contenders. The New Mexico Legislature met in a special session to address a gaping budget hole linked to the coronavirus and economic upheaval. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A political group that helped a slate of progressive-minded legislative candidates prevail in New Mexico’s Democratic primary has registered as a political party.

The New Mexico Working Families Party on Thursday announced its certification by state election regulators as a minor political party.

Leaders said they hope to establish fusion voting in which more than one political party can support a common candidate on the general election ballot.

Working Families also wants minor party members to be able to vote in major party primaries.

The state currently operates a closed primary election system.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss