SANTA FE (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham wanted to remind New Mexicans about the upcoming “Back-to-School” Tax-Free Weekend that starts Friday.

Gov. Lujan Grisham said shoppers could save 8% or more on their purchases this weekend.

“I want the focus for New Mexico families to be on the excitement of the upcoming school year not on worrying about which school supplies they can afford,” said Gov. Grisham.

“This is a great opportunity for New Mexicans to save some money on clothes and other things they need for their families as children are heading back to school,” said Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke.

According to the news release, businesses can choose to deduct the sales of various merchandise made between 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 4, and midnight on Sunday, August 6. That allows them to sell qualifying merchandise tax-free.

The Gross Receipts Tax in New Mexico ranges from 4.875% to nearly 9%, depending on location. Internet-based sales of qualifying merchandise are eligible for the deduction. Retailers are not required to participate said the news release.

Merchandise that can be sold tax-free this weekend includes clothing and shoes priced at less than $100 per unit, computers priced under $1,000, and related computer hardware priced under $500. School supplies under $30 per unit for use in standard, general-education classrooms also qualify.