SANTE FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDH) are helping to provide parents and caregivers of infants statewide with easy access to information necessary to find infant formula supplies.

According to an NMDH press release, a webpage, has been created to connect families to community resources for the public and families eligible for the Women Infants and Children (WIC) program.NMDH said the webpage provides New Mexicans with information, in addition to the crowdsourcing Facebook page, NM Infant Formula Support Network, created last week by the Early Childhood Education and Care Department (ECECD).

“We understand the importance of adequate nutrition that supports the healthy development of babies and the frustration and anxiety being experienced by moms and families around the country. This new web resource makes it easier for parents and caregivers to find information on how to increase their supply of infant formula safely and responsibly,” said Dr. Janis Gonzales, ECECD s Chief Health Officer. “For instance, diluting formula with extra water is not recommended and can be dangerous. If you are having difficulty accessing your child’s regular formula, please check with your child`s healthcare provider or your local WIC office to find out what comparable formula can be used.”

According to the NMDH release, New Mexicans can also help others who are in need by donating through the Human Milk Repository of New Mexico.NMDH said services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture will use the Department of Defense commercial aircraft to pick up infant formula from overseas bypassing regular air freighting routes in an effort to speed up distribution. This effort provides immediate support as manufacturers continue to ramp up production.

“This website provides medically reliable information for families with questions about how to ensure their children receive proper nutrition,” said acting Department of Health Secretary, David R. Scrase, M.D. “We are committed to assisting families in New Mexico during this national formula shortage until it is resolved and want to remind anyone caring for an infant to understand the necessity of assuring formula is used in ways that are both accurate and safe for the child.”