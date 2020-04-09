New Mexico’s senior US senator endorses Joe Biden

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s senior U.S. senator is throwing his support behind Joe Biden in the race for president.

Democrat Tom Udall announced his endorsement in a message on social media Wednesday.

Udall’s post followed news that fellow Sen. Bernie Sanders was ending his presidential bid, leaving Biden as the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in the general election.

The New Mexico Democrat said he believes Biden can provide steadfast leadership for New Mexico’s working families and the rest of the nation.