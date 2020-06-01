New Mexico’s populous county sees jump in Illegal dumping

by: Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE-TV) — Officials in New Mexico’s most populous county are reporting a rise in illegal dumping amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

KRQE-TV reports that Bernalillo County officials believe the uptick in illegal dumping is a result of people cleaning out their homes during the stay-at-home order and failing to make trips to authorized dump sites.

County officials say they have received double the number of calls for service connected to dumping from this time last year.

The county reports having to pick up tires, mattresses, home appliances, cars and other big items.

