New Mexico’s Medicaid enrollment rises during pandemic

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health insurance regulators say statewide enrollment in Medicaid is on the rise as businesses shed workers in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

State regulators said Tuesday that Medicaid enrollment increased by roughly 8,650 people in April over the previous month.

Colin Baillio of the insurance superintendent’s office says the state can expect to see more people shifting from employer-based health insurance to the federally subsidized plan for residents living in poverty or on the cusp, as unemployment swells.

The state’s Workforce Solutions Department was providing unemployment benefits to roughly 117,000 New Mexico residents as of last week.