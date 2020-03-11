New Mexico’s governor confirms first coronavirus infections

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor says three people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state’s first known cases of infection.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday that a husband and wife in their 60s within Socorro County in central New Mexico tested positive, along with a woman in her 70s in the Albuquerque area.

The state is in the process of trying to expand testing availability to all people with signs of respiratory infection who test negative for influenza, regardless of travel history or contact with confirmed cases.