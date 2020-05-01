New Mexico workers told no jobless benefits if called back

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Albuquerque Journal) — Workforce department officials in New Mexico say employees who have been furloughed or laid off will not be able to continue their unemployment benefits without a valid and acceptable reason once they are called back to work.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that state Department of Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley said furloughed employees are generally not allowed to refuse the call back to work, even if they are making more money on unemployment.

The announcement came as the state has started to reduce restrictions on shuttered business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The department is working on a list of conditions that would be exempt from the regulation.