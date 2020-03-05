New Mexico won’t release prison records on use of force

SANTA FE, N.M. (The Santa Fe New Mexican) — The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico has accused the state Corrections Department of violating public records law by denying a request for documents related to use of force against inmates in a Las Cruces prison.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that the department cited internal policies intended to keep inmates safe that call for keeping inmate grievances and use of force within prisons confidential.

The complaint filed Monday in the state district court in Santa Fe asks the judge to determine if the policy is unlawful.

Department spokesman Eric Harrison said he could not comment on pending litigation.