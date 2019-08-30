New Mexico woman, girl fighting cancer team up for photos

A New Mexico woman and an 11-year-old girl who are fighting cancer take fun photos that help raise awareness about cancer.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KOAT/CNN) – In New Mexico, a woman and a young girl both fighting cancer teamed up for an inspirational photoshoot.

The organization ‘pop culture recreations’ is helping the pair along their journey — while raising cancer awareness.

11-year-old Taliana Vargas says, “I like to laugh a lot and I thought it was good that she was doing these things just to keep on smiling through all of it.”

That’s 11-year-old Tali Vargas talking about why she wanted to help out with the cause.

When Beth Pendergrass was diagnosed with breast cancer, she used this both as a way to raise awareness and an outlet for her.

Beth Pendergrass says, “I always believe it’s important to keep laughing and keep a positive attitude when you go through anything challenging, not just cancer.”

She’s been recreating memorable moments from movies and pop culture.

Like Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Wayne’s World, and Annie.

Beth’s story reached people all over the world who called her an inspiration.

Now Tali is her inspiration.

Beth Pendergrass says, “She is a remarkable young girl and she has taught me a lot, so it was an honor to be able to do a picture with her and become friends with the family.”

Tali knows what she has.

Stage 4 neuroblastoma.

And despite two transplants and five rounds of chemo.

She’s never let it get her down.

Taliana Vargas says, “Just laugh through it.”

The tears she sheds today are because of the love and support she’s got from her family.

Taliana Vargas says, “My parents and her, especially them, they’ve treated me the same throughout this whole thing, and that really helps.”

And Tali’s strength is rubbing off.

Gabe Vargas says, “They say you don’t know how strong you are until you need to be, and it’s been so true.”

Juliana Vargas says, “We treasure every single moment of the good times so much more than we used to.”

Tali has shown to have quite the talent for these photos too.

Not only did she and Beth make the perfect Peter Pan and Tinkerbell.

Tali let me join in the latest recreation down on Sesame Street.

Tali’s parents said her treatment is working and there was no evidence of cancer at her last checkup.