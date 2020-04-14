New Mexico wind farm to provide power for Arizona customers

SOCORRO, N.M. (AP) — Federal land managers have finished an environmental review of a planned 100-megawatt wind farm near the Arizona-New Mexico border.

The Bureau of Land Management says anyone with concerns about the Borderlands Wind project has until May 11 to protest.

Residents have concerns about property values, protection of the night sky and the effects on eagles and species.

Under the agency’s preferred alternative, the wind farm would include 34 turbines on more than two dozen square miles of federal land southwest of Quemado, New Mexico.

The wind farm would provide electricity to customers of Arizona-based Tucson Electric Power.