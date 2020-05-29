New Mexico will lift man business restrictions on June 1

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico will allow restaurants, shopping malls and salons to reopen at limited capacity starting on Monday, June 1, as state health regulators relax restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the changes under a new 30-day public health order, speaking Thursday at an online news conference from the Statehouse.

The changes apply to the entire state, including the northwest of the state that accounts for the majority of infections statewide.

State health officials reported 108 new confirmed COVID-19 infections and six related deaths.

That brings total confirmed infections to 7,364 and 335 known coronavirus deaths.