New Mexico weighs plans to replace coal-fired power plant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators are weighing plans by the state’s largest electric provider to replace the capacity that’ll be lost when it shutters a major coal-fired power plant in 2022.
The plans call for a mix of new natural gas plants, solar arrays and battery storage.
Members of the Public Regulation Commission during a meeting Wednesday raised concerns that when seeking bids, Public Service Co. of New Mexico did not specify the preference for locating the new projects near the existing power plant.
State law calls for location to be among the considerations as a way to offset the tax revenue and jobs that will be lost with the San Juan Generating Station’s closure.