New Mexico weighs plans to replace coal-fired power plant

FILE – This Nov. 9, 2009, file photo shows the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station near Farmington, N.M. New Mexico regulators are hearing from the public Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 as they consider plans by the state’s largest electric utility to replace the power that will be lost when the coal-fired station closes in 2022. The hearing before the Public Regulation Commission will stretch into next week, but it could be months before a decision is reached as other aspects of the case are in legal limbo. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators are weighing plans by the state’s largest electric provider to replace the capacity that’ll be lost when it shutters a major coal-fired power plant in 2022.

The plans call for a mix of new natural gas plants, solar arrays and battery storage.

Members of the Public Regulation Commission during a meeting Wednesday raised concerns that when seeking bids, Public Service Co. of New Mexico did not specify the preference for locating the new projects near the existing power plant.

State law calls for location to be among the considerations as a way to offset the tax revenue and jobs that will be lost with the San Juan Generating Station’s closure.