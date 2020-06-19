New Mexico water managers end work on Gila River proposal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A panel of New Mexico water managers has voted to end work on an environmental review related to a proposal to divert and store water from the Gila River.

The Interstate Stream Commission’s 7-2 vote Thursday comes in a years-long battle over the future of the river.

Supporters of the diversion project had argued it was vital to supplying drought-stricken communities and irrigation districts in southwestern New Mexico with a new source of water.

But environmentalists have maintained that the effort would result in a $1 billion boondoggle.

Officials cited the cost, missed deadlines and management concerns for their decision to pull the plug.