New Mexico warns of fake face mask exemption cards

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials are warning residents that fraudulent face mask exemption cards are being distributed to the public.

The state Health Department says the cards falsely purport to be issued by the state agency and the U.S. Justice Department.

Officials say anyone caught creating or using the cards could face a felony charge.

Federal authorities also have issued similar warnings elsewhere that such cards are fake.

Face coverings are mandated in New Mexico as part of a public health order aimed at keep the coronavirus in check.

Daily case counts in New Mexico have declined since a spike in July.