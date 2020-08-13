New Mexico wants Trump unemployment offer, says no to match

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is saying yes to President Donald Trump’s offer to provide a $300 weekly federal supplement to unemployment benefits, though without increasing the state’s standard payout as suggested.

Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley on Wednesday said the state has submitted an application to the U.S. government that would provide an additional $300 per week to residents who receive unemployment benefits.

If approved, that would bring the maximum weekly benefit to $761.

Trump’s Aug. 1 executive order called for payments up to $400 each week, suggesting that states pick up 25% of the tab.

Balances in New Mexico’s unemployment trust and general fund reserve accounts are rapidly dwindling amid economic crisis.