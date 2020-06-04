New Mexico voting surges, shifts to absentee balloting

Democratic congressional candidate Teresa Leger Fernandez flashes a thumbs-up to drivers at a polling station Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Santa Fe, N.M. Opponents in the crowded Democratic primary included former CIA operative Valerie Plame. The sign she holds, “Ahora es cuando,” is Spanish for “Now is the time.” (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Local election official are tallying an avalanche of absentee ballots in a primary election that locked in several female nominees for Congress and marked a progressive uprising in the state Senate.

Tabulation delays left the outcome uncertain Wednesday in a three-way Republican contest in the 3rd Congressional District, where U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan is running for U.S. Senate as Sen. Tom Udall retires.

The contenders are Navajo Nation member Karen Evette Bedonie of Mexican Springs, environmental engineer Alexis Johnson of Santa Fe and former Santa Fe County commissioner Harry Montoya.

In state legislative races, progressive Democratic candidates ousted leading incumbent senators.