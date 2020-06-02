New Mexico virus cases top 7,800, with 6 additional deaths

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials are reporting an additional 113 positive tests for the novel coronavirus as the state begins easing some of the restrictions that had been placed on businesses to limit spread.

Officials said Monday that the state now has 7,800 cases, with more than half of those originating in McKinley and San Juan counties.

The death toll is now 362.

Six new deaths were reported Monday, with one of those involving an inmate in state custody in Otero County who had underlying conditions.

Monday marked the first day restaurants could resume indoor seating at 50% occupancy under an amended public health order.