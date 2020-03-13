New Mexico village gets federal funds to respond to drought

TIJERAS, N.M. (AP) — A mountain village in central New Mexico has been awarded nearly $750,000 in federal funding from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation that will be used to help the community bolster its resiliency to drought.

This is part of an overall announcement made Thursday where 12 projects were selected to receive $7.5 million to increase the reliability of water supplies as well as improve water management and the environment.

Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman says communities throughout the West need to take steps to prepare for drought.

The latest federal drought map shows more than 40% of the state is dealing with some level of dryness.