New Mexico utility’s parent company reports 1st quarter loss

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Albuquerque Journal) — The parent company of New Mexico’s largest electric provider is reporting a first-quarter loss of more than $15 million.

PNM Resources said Monday it posted a loss of 19 cents per share but that revenues for the quarter topped $333 million.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the first-quarter results include the early stages of the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

PNM officials expect increases in residential electric use and decreases in commercial use primarily as a result of stay-at-home orders in New Mexico.

The first quarter also reflected the significant market downturns at the end of March.