New Mexico utility unveils solar array to power Facebook

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — The largest electric provider in New Mexico has unveiled its latest solar array.

A virtual ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday for the Encino Solar Field, located in Sandoval County west of Rio Rancho.

Public Service Co. of New Mexico and New Mexico Renewable Development LLC entered an agreement last year to build the 50-megawatt solar array to provide electricity for Facebook’s data center near Los Lunas.

PNM says it’s committed to providing emissions-free electricity to customers over the next two decades.

Facebook has committed to support its operations with 100% renewable energy beginning this year.