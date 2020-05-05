New Mexico utility starts work on major pipeline project

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico utility has started work on a major infrastructure project that will stretch from Bernalillo to Santa Fe.

New Mexico Gas Co. announced Monday that the new pipeline will boost capacity and reliability for natural gas customers in northern New Mexico.

As part of the project, crews will be installing a larger pipeline along an existing route that spans 35 miles along Interstate 25.

Officials say the work will not interfere with traffic along the highway, but motorists can expect construction signs and turning trucks on nearby roadways as sections of pipe are brought in.

Construction should be done by the winter.