New Mexico utility examiners recommend closing energy plant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Albuquerque Journal) — Utility examiners in New Mexico have backed a plan to close a coal-fired power station.

The Albuquerque Journal reported examiners recommend the state Public Regulation Commission should approve the Public Service Company of New Mexico’s request to abandon the San Juan Generating Station.

Regulation commission examiners say hearings have showed abandonment will cost ratepayers less over the next 20 years than continuing to operate the plant.

The examiners say most of the savings will come from replacing San Juan electricity with cheaper solar, wind, battery storage, and natural gas generation.

The closure is expected to cost up to $361 million.

