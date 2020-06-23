New Mexico urging visitors to use masks to stop virus spread

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is under a state order for residents and travelers to wear masks in public places, but visitors to Santa Fe continue to stroll through the city’s downtown with uncovered faces.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported city and tourism officials plan to post signs by this weekend encouraging the use of face masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Santa Fe City Council has approved a measure requiring everyone in the city over 15 to wear a mask in most public settings, with repeat offenders facing a $50 fine for second and subsequent violations.