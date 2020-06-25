New Mexico undersheriff, others charged months after brawl

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico undersheriff is facing charges stemming from a brawl at a Valentine’s Day dance.

The Las Vegas Optic reports San Miguel County Undersheriff Mike Padilla was charged with misdemeanor aggravated battery months after police say there was a fight involving two groups.

Four others, including Padilla’s wife and son, are also facing misdemeanor charges.

Court records show that Padilla was not arrested, but instead issued a summons, a practice that has become more common since the coronavirus outbreak.

Padilla’s attorney, Marc Grano, says he is still reviewing the case.