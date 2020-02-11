New Mexico triples spending on census participation

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, right, on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, signed legislation that ramps up spending aimed at encouraging participation in the 2020 Census, during a news conference in Santa Fe, N.M. The new law devotes an additional $8 million to promote census participation and safeguard federal spending based in New Mexico. Lujan Grisham also spoke in favor of a bill that would provide a tuition-free education to 55,000 students at public colleges and universities. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico lawmakers have ramped up state spending aimed at encouraging participation in the 2020 Census across a remote rural landscapes where gaps in internet access pose a challenge to the federal population count.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation Monday that devotes an additional $8 million to promote census participation.

With the legislation, New Mexico moves up on the list of states, including California and New York, that are spending substantially to increase census participation.

Lujan Grisham said her administration wants to ensure that the state receives its rightful share of funding for social programs and infrastructure that are underwritten by the federal government.