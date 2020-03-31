New Mexico to tap satellite tracking during wildfire season

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — This season New Mexico has a new tool that could help crews get an early jump on any wildfires that might break out.

The State Forestry Division will be getting real-time alerts via a satellite tracking system designed by the Santa Fe-based startup Descartes Labs.

The program can detect temperature increases from new fires using data that’s updated every few minutes.

Text messages will then be sent to State Forestry with the location and a detailed map.

While the agency is faced with unusual circumstances this fire season, officials say they’re still prepared with hundreds of firefighters at the ready across New Mexico.