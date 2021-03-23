New Mexico to support Suicide Prevention Hotline by moving to 10-digit dialing

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – New Mexico will move to 10-digit dialing for all telephone calls made in the state in support of its National Suicide Prevention Hotline, according to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission.

The Commission said that on April 24, a 10-digit dialing period will begin and callers need to practice the new system, but seven-digit dialing will still be active.

On October 24, 10-digit dialing will be mandatory and seven-digit calls will not complete, according to The Commissions Office.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said they will establish a three-digit number, 988, for its National Prevention Hotline, which will need 10-digit dialing for all in-state calls.

For more information, please see the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission’s website, http://nmprc.state.nm.us.