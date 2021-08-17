New Mexico to re-implement indoor mask mandate; vaccinations required in certain hospital congregate settings

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham hails the accomplishments of the Legislature and calls for a special legislative in session in the coming weeks to approval recreational cannabis legalization in Santa Fe, N.M., at the close of a 60-day legislative session on Saturday, March 20, 2021. The Democrat-led Legislature charted an economic exit from the COVID-19 pandemic and checked off progressive priorities on policing reforms, abortion rights, medical aid in dying and child poverty. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will announce that the state will re-implement a statewide mask mandate in public indoor spaces and certain medical workers to be required to vaccinate against COVID-19.

The Office of the Governor said the announcement will be made Tuesday to temporarily re-implement a statewide requirement that facemasks be worn in all public indoor spaces, with limited exceptions, and regardless of vaccination status.

The governor’s office said that Gov. Lujan Grisham will also announce that the state will require that all workers in certain medical close-contact congregate settings- including hospitals, nursing homes, juvenile justice facilities, rehabilitation facilities, state correctional facilities and more – to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state also said it has issued a requirement that all workers at private, public and charter schools in New Mexico either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or otherwise submit to COVID-19 testing on a weekly basis saying that the policy aligns with the state’s requirement for state government personnel.

According to the governor’s office the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 in the state has sharply risen to a 6-month high as of August 16.