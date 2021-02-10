New Mexico to phase out travel quarantine requirements

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a change to its mandatory self-quarantine requirements for visitors into the state of New Mexico.

This highlights a cautiously optimistic outlook on the COVID-19 pandemic after several months of strain on the state’s health care system, the governor’s office said.

On Feb. 10, the New Mexico Department of Health said 15 counties reached the Yellow Level under the state’s color-coding risk system, with four other counties at the Green Level. All but four of the state’s counties saw a positivity rate below 10% in the most recent two-week period.

According to the governor’s office, the change will go into effect Thursday, Feb. 11. As a result, visitors or New Mexico citizens arriving from “high-risk” states, or states with a five percent positivity rate or greater over a seven-day rolling average, will no longer have to self-quarantine upon arrival into the state.

Visitors from anywhere outside of New Mexico will instead be strongly advised to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days and to attempt to get a COVID-19 test upon their arrival or return to New Mexico, the governor’s office said.

Previously, the state had required visitors or arrivals from “high-risk” states to physically separate from others in a residence or place of lodging for at least 14 days from the date of entry into New Mexico or for the duration of their stay in the state, whichever is shorter.

“New Mexicans have sacrificed to make this recent progress, and I encourage all New Mexicans and visitors to our state to maintain vigilance in the coming weeks,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “Please consider continuing to limit travel to only what is necessary for your work and family. This is the best way to ensure our progress is sustained, and we can continue to save lives and protect New Mexicans’ health and livelihoods.”

