New Mexico to get $5.5 million for affordable housing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is awarding public housing authorities across New Mexico more than $5.5 million in grants.

The funding will be aimed at increasing access to affordable housing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The state’s congressional delegation announced the funding Friday, saying it’s part of the relief package approved by Congress.

New Mexico previously was awarded more than $16.7 million in HUD grants.

Democrat Congresswoman Xochitl Torres Small says the grants come at a critical time as thousands of New Mexicans are facing reduced work hours, layoffs and increased economic uncertainty and state and local budgets are strained.