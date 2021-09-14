New Mexico to extend emergency SNAP benefits through September

SANTE FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico families who are receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will continue to receive the maximum amount for their household size for the month of September, according to a press release by the New Mexico Human Services Dept.

SNAP recipients will receive the extra amount on Saturday, Sept. 18, the release stated.

“The additional food benefits ensure New Mexico’s neediest families have access to a healthy diet, which supports children in the classroom, reduces health care costs and more,” said Angela Medrano, HSD Deputy Secretary. “The extra money spent in grocery stores also helps grow the food economy in these difficult times.”

According to the release, the emergency assistance will “increase a household’s monthly benefit up to the maximum food benefit amount for their household size (see table below).” Recipients will not have to take any action to receive additional food benefits as they will be placed directly on their EBT cards.

Since March of 2020, SNAP households that were not receiving the maximum food benefits for their household size have received an increase in benefits to meet the maximum amount each month, with the increase being made to help reduce food insecurity for New Mexicans during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Human Services Dept.

Individuals seeking to apply for SNAP benefits may apply online through www.yes.state.nm.us or by phone at 1-800-283-4465. Newly approved SNAP recipients will be eligible for the supplemental benefit.

The following table reflects the maximum monthly allotment per household size.