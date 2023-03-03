SANTE FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, officials from the office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that today’s COVID-19 executive order renewal will be the final extension.

According to a release from the office of Gov. Lujan Grisham, the order will remain in effect until March 31, 2023, then will be expired.

“While we’re still seeing COVID cases, our preparedness and collaborative work have helped turn a once-in-a-century public health emergency into a manageable situation,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “We are working diligently across state agencies to make sure New Mexicans continue to be supported as federal COVID programs wind down.”

Officials stated that New Mexico’s pandemic response aimed to save tens of thousands of lives while also ensuring the economy remained poised for growth.

The release said that New Mexico has the tools to continue the fight against COVID-19 including vaccines, testing, treatments, and other mitigation measures like masking, indoor ventilation, and social distancing.

“I urge all New Mexicans, and particularly those who are older or who have compromised immune systems, to get vaccinated or get their booster shots if they have not done so already,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

Officials detailed that New Mexico declared a public health emergency on March 11, 2020, and since then, New Mexico has aimed to align its emergency orders with the federal government to ensure every available resource was utilized in the state’s COVID-19 response.