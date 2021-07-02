New Mexico to begin ‘return-to-work’ support payments the week of July 4

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico state officials announced a support program that will provide payments for New Mexicans who are receiving unemployment benefits and will return to work in the coming weeks set to begin the week of July 4, according to a press release from the office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Some workers could receive up to $1,000 to improve the state’s workforce and according to the release, individuals on unemployment who secure a job over the next four weeks will have to remain employed until August 28, which is the end date of the program, to receive payments.

When a new job is reported, the individual will receive a one-time $1,000 supplement from the Dept. of Workforce Solutions upon the conclusion of the nine-week program which comes from federal stimulus.

Information on the program can be found on the Department of Workforce Solutions website.

Payments will be adjusted as the program moves forward with the following:

If an unemployment claimant reports a new job during the week beginning July 11, they will receive an $800 supplement from the state Department of Workforce Solutions upon the conclusion of the nine-week program.

If an unemployment claimant reports a new job during the week beginning July 18, they will receive a $600 supplement from the state Department of Workforce Solutions upon the conclusion of the nine-week program.

If an unemployment claimant reports a new job during the week beginning July 25, they will receive a $400 supplement from the state Department of Workforce Solutions upon the conclusion of the nine-week program.

Gov. Michelle Lujan said that “the state will continue doing what it can to help workers and businesses get back on their feet.”.

“If we can make it even just one degree easier for someone to get back to work, helping offset transition costs, then we’ve got to do that – and we can and we will,” Lujan Grisham stated.

Acting Workforce Solutions Secretary, Ricky Serna stated that “the costs associated with returning to work can vary for claimants depending on their personal circumstances.”

“They can include expenses related to transportation, childcare, work uniforms and other living costs that stem from a reduction in benefits following a report of income. These return-to-work support payments aim to offset these costs. And the support payments are structured to encourage claimants to return to work as soon as possible to maximize their payment amount,” Serna explained.

According to the governors office, expanded federal unemployment supplements expire on Sept. 4 and the upcoming support payments are aimed at “encouraging and supporting a return to work before the federal supplement expires.”

The Dept. of Workforce Solutions projects up to 15,000 current unemployed individuals may take part in the payment program and the agency anticipates a total program cost of up to $10.1 million, which will be funded by American Rescue Plan federal stimulus provided by New Mexico.

As of June 29, the release said that more than 70,000 New Mexicans are receiving unemployment insurance and the number receiving payments through the state unemployment insurance program has declined to 2,386 on average per week over the past three weeks.

How do claimants ensure their participation?

Secure a job within the weeks listed above (from the week beginning July 4 to the week ending July 31)

Indicate the start date of their new job on their next weekly certification (the certification process already requires claimants to report if they returned to work full-time during the prior week)

Stop certifying for unemployment benefits (after reporting your new job) through August 28.

The governors office informed the public that individuals should update their information on their unemployment insurance claims to endure support payments are sent to the correct financial institution.