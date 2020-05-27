New Mexico to allow limited patio dining at restaurants

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Limited outdoor dining will be allowed at New Mexico restaurants beginning Wednesday.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office said Tuesday she’ll be amending the public health order, clearing the way for patio dining at restaurants as long as it’s limited to 50% of an establishment’s outdoor seating capacity.

Tables must be placed at least 6 feet apart, no more than six people may be seated at any single table and no bar or counter seating will be allowed.

New Mexico reported an additional 107 positive tests for the coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 7,130.