New Mexico switches to new licensing test for teachers

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has opted for a new teacher candidate exam system that will mean a higher price tag for those taking the test for the first time.

Information from the state Public Education Department shows that the change will cost teacher candidates up to $50 more for required assessments at the get-go.

But officials tell the Albuquerque Journal that the new system will provide more support to test takers and retakes will be free.

Under the previous testing platform, a candidate would pay full price for a second go at the exam.

